Oscar Nominations Are In!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced the nominees for the Academy Awards. Unlike with previous years’ press conference, a number of stars introduced the nominations in videos posted to social media and airing on ABC’s Good Morning America.

La La Land got a total of 14 nominations, which ties it with Titanic and All About Eve for the most for a film in Academy Award history. In addition, Mel Gibson got himself back into the good graces of Hollywood, and six African-American themed films and nearly a dozen black actors and filmmakers were recognized.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on ABC on February 26th. Here are the nominations in the major categories.

Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director
Barry JenkinsMoonlight
Damien ChazelleLa La Land
Denis VilleneuveArrival
Kenneth LonerganManchester by the Sea
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma StoneLa La Land
Isabelle HuppertElle
Natalie PortmanJackie
Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Actor
Andrew GarfieldHacksaw Ridge
Casey AffleckManchester by the Sea
Denzel WashingtonFences
Ryan GoslingLa La Land
Viggo MortensenCaptain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actress
Michelle WilliamsManchester by the Sea
Naomie HarrisMoonlight
Nicole KidmanLion
Octavia SpencerHidden Figures
Viola DavisFences

Best Supporting Actor
Dev PatelLion
Jeff BridgesHell or High Water
Lucas HedgesManchester by the Sea
Mahershala AliMoonlight
Michael ShannonNocturnal Animals

Best Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers 

Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini 
The Red Turtle
Zootopia 

Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight 

