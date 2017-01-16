Join Keith Mitchell at “Through the Drinking Glass”

Join 103.5 WGRR and Keith Mitchell for a world tasting tour of beer and wine!

Craft beers and wine from around the world, 6-to-8:30pm. Tickets are $30 dollars in advance, $35 at the door.

Craft beers – wine samples – appetizers – and take home a souvenir event glass.

Work up a thirst, keep listening to win tickets and get ready to get your passport stamped – Through the Drinking Glass with 103.5 WGRR!

WHEN

Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM (EST)

WHERE

Cooper Creek Event Center – 4040 Cooper Road Cincinnati, OH 45241