10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chris O’Brien

- The radio station I started at in Florence, SC, as a teenager was originally owned by Melvin Purvis, the FBI agent who led the manhunts that tracked outlaws Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd, and most famously John Dillinger.
- And according to my family tree, I’m actually related to Pretty Boy Floyd! Also, my 19th and 20th great grandfathers were William and John de La Pole, the 1st and 2nd Dukes of Suffolk!
- As a freshman, I was president of my Junior High School Student Body, then president of the Sophomore class, and president of my Senior Class. Guess I fell into an unfavorable year as a Junior.
- Because of my Southern Baptist upbringing – when our family went to church twice on Sundays and at least 2 more times during the week – I can readily nail the Jeopardy! Bible category.
- At the age of 9, I suffered burns on my arms and legs in a kitchen fire at our home. I was in the hospital for 11 days (wrapped up like The Mummy) and had difficulty walking for a time afterward due to the 3rd degree burns on my right leg. Even made the front page of the Florence Morning News! (Fully recovered…you should see me now!) I was visited in the hospital by local TV kids show host Cactus Quave!
- I covered the Apollo 11 moon launch from a phone booth across from the Cape for my hometown station WOLS in Florence, SC. I had just graduated high school.
- The one person I regret never having met was Neil Armstrong.
- I did have a chance meeting with Walter Cronkite in front of the CBS building in New York just before he died.
- When I was 7 or 8, radio and TV entertainer Arthur Godfrey stopped in my hometown to refuel the private plane that he piloted. My dad knew an airport worker who phoned, and my folks rushed me out to meet him. Actually have some old 8mm movie film of that encounter!
- Dubious distinction: I was the first announcer for the Jerry Springer Show when it originated in Cincinnati in the early 90s. (“On the next Springer…”)