Cavalcade “Cool Car” Contest

Congratulations to our winner, Jim W, who gets to display his car at the Cavalcade of Customs!

1972 Mach 1 351 CJ 4-Speed 350 Traction lock. I have owned the car since 1981. Just completed 7 year full restoration. All work completed in home shop including body & paint. Engine fully restored using original ford cj block & boss heads. Valve train upgraded to hydrolic roller. All original sheet metal and glass except windshield.