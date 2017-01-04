Cavalcade “Cool Car” Contest

Congratulations to our winner, Jim W, who gets to display his car at the Cavalcade of Customs!
1972 Mach 1 351 CJ 4-Speed 350 Traction lock. I have owned the car since 1981. Just completed 7 year full restoration. All work completed in home shop including body & paint. Engine fully restored using original ford cj block & boss heads. Valve train upgraded to hydrolic roller. All original sheet metal and glass except windshield.
The annual Cavalcade of Customs is January 6th through the 8th at the Duke Energy Convention Center.