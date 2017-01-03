This weekend, we honor the crowned heads of state for rock, pop and soul…

It’s a WGRR “Rockin’ Royalty” Winners Weekend with your tickets to the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular at the Aronoff Center January 14th.

103.5 WGRR pays tribute to the kings, queens, princes and other title holders of rock, pop and soul.

Celebrate the birthday of the king of rock and roll with tickets to the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular – show info and tickets at Cincinnatiarts.org.

The queen of disco…

The thin white duke…

And of course, all hail “The King.

Everyone gets the star treatment on a “Rockin’ Royalty” Winners Weekend on 103.5 WGRR!