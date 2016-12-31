New Year’s Top 103 Party Songs Copy

Posted on

top-103-NY

Here’s our top 103 party songs for New Year’s eve!

  1. Living On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
  2. Start Me Up – Rolling Stones
  3. Get Down Tonight – KC & The Sunshine Band
  4. You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC
  5. Mony Mony – Billy Idol
  6. 1999 – Prince
  7. Don’t Stop Believing – Journey
  8. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
  9. Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd
  10. Brick House – Commodores
  11. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
  12. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson
  13. Old Time Rock and Roll – Bob Seger
  14. Love Shack – B-52’s
  15. Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees
  16. I Love Rock And Roll – Joan Jett
  17. Celebration – Kool & The Gang
  18. Bad Girls – Donna Summer
  19. Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
  20. Super freak – Rick James
  21. What I Like About You – Romantics
  22. Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard
  23. Rock With You – Michael Jackson
  24. Jump – Van Halen
  25. December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Four Seasons
  26. Jessie’s Girl – Rick Springfield
  27. Dancing Queen – ABBA
  28. Satisfaction – Rolling Stones
  29. Ladies Night – Kool & the Gang
  30. Centerfold – J.Geils Band
  31. Crocodile Rock – Elton John
  32. Le Freak – Chic
  33. Footloose – Kenny Loggins
  34. Fire – Ohio Players
  35. Working For The Weekend – Loverboy
  36. Beat It – Michael Jackson
  37. Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry
  38. Shake Your Booty – KC & the Sunshine Band
  39. My Sharona – The Knack
  40. Louie Louie – The Kingsmen
  41. Do Ya Think I’m Sexy – Rod Stewart
  42. We Are Family – Sister Sledge
  43. Rock and Roll All Night – Kiss
  44. Good Lovin’ – Young Rascals
  45. Walk This Way – Aerosmith
  46. Last Dance – Donna Summer
  47. I Melt With You – Modern English
  48. Kiss – Prince
  49. Twist & Shout – Beatles
  50. Into the Groove – Madonna
  51. You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees
  52. Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
  53. I’m A Believer – Monkees
  54. I Love The Nightlife – Alicia Bridges
  55. White Wedding – Billy Idol
  56. Shout – Otis Day & The Knights
  57. That’s The Way I Like It – KC & the Sunshine Band
  58. Jumpin Jack Flash – Rolling Stones
  59. YMCA – Village People
  60. Dancing In the Dark – Bruce Springsteen
  61. Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash
  62. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
  63. Come On Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners
  64. Let’s Groove – Earth, Wind & Fire
  65. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson
  66. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
  67. You’re The First The Last – Barry White
  68. Heart Of Glass – Blondie
  69. Na Na Hey Hey, Kiss Him Goodbye – Steam
  70. Hollywood Nights – Bob Seger
  71. Thriller – Michael Jackson
  72. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg – Temptations
  73. Funky Town – Lipps Inc.
  74. Shake It Up – Cars
  75. September – Earth Wind And Fire
  76. Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
  77. Let It Whip – Dazz Band
  78. The Boys Are Back In Town
  79. Little Red Corvette – Prince
  80. You Give Love A Bad Name – Bon Jovi
  81. Hooked On A Feeling – Blue Swede
  82. Respect – Aretha Franklin
  83. We Got The Beat – The Go-Gos
  84. Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams
  85. You Dropped a Bomb On Me – The Gap Band
  86. Tainted Love – Soft Cell
  87. Get Down On It – Kool & the Gang
  88. Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles
  89. ABC – Jackson 5
  90. China Grove – Doobie Brothers
  91. Pop Muzik – M
  92. Good Times – Chic
  93. Heart of Rock n Roll – Huey Lewis
  94. Lady Marmalade – Labelle
  95. The Locomotion – Grand Funk
  96. Rock The Casbah – The Clash
  97. Two Tickets To Paradise – Eddie Money
  98. La Bamba – Los Lobos
  99. Dancing On The Ceiling – Lionel Richie
  100. Take On Me – A-ha
  101. Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
  102. Turn The Beat Around – Vicki Sue Robinson
  103. Soul Man – The Blues Brothers

