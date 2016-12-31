New Year’s Top 103 Party Songs Copy

Here’s our top 103 party songs for New Year’s eve!
The New Year Top 103 Party Songs is brought to you by Grippo’s, the Fun Food Company.
- Living On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
- Start Me Up – Rolling Stones
- Get Down Tonight – KC & The Sunshine Band
- You Shook Me All Night Long – AC/DC
- Mony Mony – Billy Idol
- 1999 – Prince
- Don’t Stop Believing – Journey
- Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond
- Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Brick House – Commodores
- Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison
- Billie Jean – Michael Jackson
- Old Time Rock and Roll – Bob Seger
- Love Shack – B-52’s
- Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees
- I Love Rock And Roll – Joan Jett
- Celebration – Kool & The Gang
- Bad Girls – Donna Summer
- Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
- Super freak – Rick James
- What I Like About You – Romantics
- Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard
- Rock With You – Michael Jackson
- Jump – Van Halen
- December, 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Four Seasons
- Jessie’s Girl – Rick Springfield
- Dancing Queen – ABBA
- Satisfaction – Rolling Stones
- Ladies Night – Kool & the Gang
- Centerfold – J.Geils Band
- Crocodile Rock – Elton John
- Le Freak – Chic
- Footloose – Kenny Loggins
- Fire – Ohio Players
- Working For The Weekend – Loverboy
- Beat It – Michael Jackson
- Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry
- Shake Your Booty – KC & the Sunshine Band
- My Sharona – The Knack
- Louie Louie – The Kingsmen
- Do Ya Think I’m Sexy – Rod Stewart
- We Are Family – Sister Sledge
- Rock and Roll All Night – Kiss
- Good Lovin’ – Young Rascals
- Walk This Way – Aerosmith
- Last Dance – Donna Summer
- I Melt With You – Modern English
- Kiss – Prince
- Twist & Shout – Beatles
- Into the Groove – Madonna
- You Should Be Dancing – Bee Gees
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love – Queen
- I’m A Believer – Monkees
- I Love The Nightlife – Alicia Bridges
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
- Shout – Otis Day & The Knights
- That’s The Way I Like It – KC & the Sunshine Band
- Jumpin Jack Flash – Rolling Stones
- YMCA – Village People
- Dancing In the Dark – Bruce Springsteen
- Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Come On Eileen – Dexy’s Midnight Runners
- Let’s Groove – Earth, Wind & Fire
- Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
- You’re The First The Last – Barry White
- Heart Of Glass – Blondie
- Na Na Hey Hey, Kiss Him Goodbye – Steam
- Hollywood Nights – Bob Seger
- Thriller – Michael Jackson
- Ain’t Too Proud To Beg – Temptations
- Funky Town – Lipps Inc.
- Shake It Up – Cars
- September – Earth Wind And Fire
- Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
- Let It Whip – Dazz Band
- The Boys Are Back In Town
- Little Red Corvette – Prince
- You Give Love A Bad Name – Bon Jovi
- Hooked On A Feeling – Blue Swede
- Respect – Aretha Franklin
- We Got The Beat – The Go-Gos
- Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams
- You Dropped a Bomb On Me – The Gap Band
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- Get Down On It – Kool & the Gang
- Walk Like An Egyptian – Bangles
- ABC – Jackson 5
- China Grove – Doobie Brothers
- Pop Muzik – M
- Good Times – Chic
- Heart of Rock n Roll – Huey Lewis
- Lady Marmalade – Labelle
- The Locomotion – Grand Funk
- Rock The Casbah – The Clash
- Two Tickets To Paradise – Eddie Money
- La Bamba – Los Lobos
- Dancing On The Ceiling – Lionel Richie
- Take On Me – A-ha
- Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
- Turn The Beat Around – Vicki Sue Robinson
- Soul Man – The Blues Brothers