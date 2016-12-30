10 Things You Didn’t Know about Janeen Coyle

- If I were talented, I would love to sing the National Anthem at the Reds game.
- As an army brat stationed in Pirmasens Germany, I was crowned “Miss Pirmasens,” for selling the most raffle tickets in the 6th grade. I still have the necklace.
- I believe I was Jean Harlow in my most recent past life!
- Believe it or not, I have never seen classic movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting or any of the Godfather movies. Without American TV or movies for three years, while in Germany from 1970-73, I just never got around to it.
- I hate wearing socks.
- One of my best gifts ever from Chris was meeting the coolest woman alive, Presidential Historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin, when she appeared at SCPA.
- I lose everything on a regular basis.
- On my bucket list is a trip to Germany, to climb the Cherry tree I did as a child.
- Thursday is Doc Martin night. My favorite show on PBS.
- I am a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Turtlecreek Chapter.
- You may not know that I was born Janeen Michelle Maloney. I became Janeen Michelle Coyle at age 12, when I was adopted by my step-father.