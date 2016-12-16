Cavalcade “Cool Car” Contest

103.5 WGRR has an open spot at the KOI Cavalcade of Customs and we want to give it to you to show off your cool, classic ride.

Get us a picture of your classic custom car now at by using the link below.

We’ll pick one winner who will get their own spot at the KOI Cavalcade of Customs at the Duke Energy Convention Center January 6th through the 8th.

You’ll also get Cavalcade tickets and four passes to meet Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars.

Great cars, tons of celebrities and fun for the whole family – and your classic car at the KOI Cavalcade of Customs with 103.5 WGRR!