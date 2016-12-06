10 Things You Didn’t Know About Keith Mitchell

  1. My first job was a golf caddy at Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin, Michigan.  I once caddied for comedian Jack Carter (you may have seen him on Love Boat or Fantasy Island).  He gave me a $5 tip.
  2. I love Cincinnati festivals, especially Oktoberfest.  I go to as many Oktoberfests as possible – and always to the one at Germania Park.  I was their Burgermeister in 2008.keith germania
  3. I once flew in the Blockbuster Video blimp.  I had the pilot fly it over my house and called my wife from the blimp, told her to look what I brought home.
  4. My alma mater is Michigan State University, I bleed green and white.  I’ve seen the Spartans play in the Final Four and the Big 10 football championship game twice.  Go Green!
  5. I’m a pretty good home chef.  There’s nothing like a trip to Jungle Jim’s to stock up for a weekend of cooking and eating.
  6. I got to play 18 holes of golf with Reds great George Foster.  He was much better than me.
  7. Favorite vacation spot – New Orleans.  Amazing food, drinks, live music, history, people.  I’ve been to Jazzfest twice and Mardi Gras once.  If you haven’t been, you need to go.
    neworleans
  8. My first car was a 1975 Pontiac Firebird.  I originally wanted to buy a 1964 Mustang but my mom vetoed that.
  9. I met my wife while she was in the Army, stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA.  She was a friend of a radio station co-worker.  She asked me out and we were engaged four months later.  We’ve been married for almost 27 years.
  10. My TV guilty pleasure is The Barefoot Contessa on Food Network.  I save episodes on the DVR and watch them on the weekend while drinking coffee.  So peaceful and “perfect.”

