10 Things You Didn’t Know About Keith Mitchell

- My first job was a golf caddy at Franklin Hills Country Club in Franklin, Michigan. I once caddied for comedian Jack Carter (you may have seen him on Love Boat or Fantasy Island). He gave me a $5 tip.
- I love Cincinnati festivals, especially Oktoberfest. I go to as many Oktoberfests as possible – and always to the one at Germania Park. I was their Burgermeister in 2008.
- I once flew in the Blockbuster Video blimp. I had the pilot fly it over my house and called my wife from the blimp, told her to look what I brought home.
- My alma mater is Michigan State University, I bleed green and white. I’ve seen the Spartans play in the Final Four and the Big 10 football championship game twice. Go Green!
- I’m a pretty good home chef. There’s nothing like a trip to Jungle Jim’s to stock up for a weekend of cooking and eating.
- I got to play 18 holes of golf with Reds great George Foster. He was much better than me.
- Favorite vacation spot – New Orleans. Amazing food, drinks, live music, history, people. I’ve been to Jazzfest twice and Mardi Gras once. If you haven’t been, you need to go.
- My first car was a 1975 Pontiac Firebird. I originally wanted to buy a 1964 Mustang but my mom vetoed that.
- I met my wife while she was in the Army, stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, GA. She was a friend of a radio station co-worker. She asked me out and we were engaged four months later. We’ve been married for almost 27 years.
- My TV guilty pleasure is The Barefoot Contessa on Food Network. I save episodes on the DVR and watch them on the weekend while drinking coffee. So peaceful and “perfect.”