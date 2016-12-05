Chris and Janeen’s 12 Days of Christmas 2016



They’re making their list and checking it twice – to make sure they’ve got enough presents for everyone under the WGRR Christmas tree!

It’s Chris and Janeen’s Twelve Days of Christmas on 103.5 WGRR with James Free Jewelers and tons of presents for you!

December 8th through December 23rd, Chris and Janeen let you pick a package from under the WGRR Christmas tree to win a great gift and qualify for the 12 Days grand prize, a $1035 gift certificate from James Free Jewelers!

Look for 12 days gifts from Coney Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights, Raising Cane’s, Tri-County Mall, author Lori Foster, tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller, and the Cincinnati Ballet’s “Nutcracker” and Sharon Woods holiday in lights.

12 Days Grand Prize from James Free Jewelers, your winter wonderland at 9555 Main Street in Old Montgomery.

Chris and Janeen’s 12 days of Christmas on 103.5 WGRR – nice preferred …if naughty, you may want to keep it to yourself.