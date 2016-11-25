Holiday Happenings

Posted on

Looking for something to do for the holidays?
Look no further! Below are a few of the great things going on around town for the Holidays!

A Whimsical Wonderland Holiday Show
Krohn Conservatory
Now – 1/8/2016

Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction
EnterTrainment Junction
Now – 1/1/2017

An Antique Christmas
Taft Museum of Art
Now through Jan 8, 2017

Christmas Nights of Lights
Coney Island
Now through Jan 1, 2017

Miamitown Bicentennial Holiday Train Extravaganza
Miamitown Historical Society
Nov 17, 2016 through Jan 1, 2017

Santaland
Sharon Woods
Nov 18, 2016 through Dec 23, 2016

Holiday Lights in Sharon Woods
Sharon Woods
Nov 18, 2016 through Dec 31, 2016

Holiday Lights on the Hill at Pyramid Hill
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum
Nov 18, 2016 through Jan 1, 2017

PNC Festival of Lights
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
Nov 19, 2016 through Jan 1, 2017

Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa
Newport Aquarium
Nov 25, 2016 through Dec 31, 2016

Gingerbread House Display
Warren County Historical Society Museum
Nov 25, 2016 through Dec 30, 2016

Brickmas
Memorial Hall
Nov 25, 2016 through Dec 30, 2016

Light Up the Levee
Newport on the Levee
Nov 25, 2016 through Jan 2, 2016

Santa’s Workshop
Washington Park
Nov 26, 2016 through Dec 24, 2016

