10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rockin’ Ron Schumacher

Posted on

10-things-about-RockinRon

1)  I stutter.  Yet despite the challenge I’ve made a career out of speaking into a microphone.

 

2)  If my parents hadn’t come to America, I would be a German citizen.

 

3)  I didn’t date all through high school and college.  Too afraid of rejection.  It actually took a girl to ask me out to get me to join the dating scene.

 

4)  I’m not superstitious, I live with a black cat.

black-cat

5)  My dream vacation is to visit Australia & New Zealand (although, I’ll pass on the vegamite).

 

6)  If I wasn’t in radio, I’d be a TV weatherman (that looks like Mr. Bean).

 

7)  One year at the Delhi Skirt Game, I ran to first base in HIGH HEELS!

heels

8)  I met my wife Sahara through a contest on WGRR.  It was around Valentine’s Day 1995 and the program director came up with the idea to have  “A Date With Rockin’ Ron” contest.  I didn’t want to do it but the boss insisted.  Sahara didn’t win the contest, it was a woman named Robin from Montgomery (we called her “Rockin’ Robin”).  Sahara called the next day asking if they found me a date.  She told me she couldn’t get through on the phone during the contest.  We starting talking, met a few days later and now we have a mortgage, a son…

 

9)  George Clooney sat a few seats behind me in Introduction To Mass Media class at NKU during our freshman year.  We never spoke but he did doodle a caricature of me that I have hanging in my office at home (thankfully he signed it or no one would believe me).

 

10)  I hope to be a motivational speaker one day.

 

 

 

 

Local Weather

Headlines

Just Played on WGRR

Concert Calendar