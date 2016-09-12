10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rockin’ Ron Schumacher

1) I stutter. Yet despite the challenge I’ve made a career out of speaking into a microphone.

2) If my parents hadn’t come to America, I would be a German citizen.

3) I didn’t date all through high school and college. Too afraid of rejection. It actually took a girl to ask me out to get me to join the dating scene.

4) I’m not superstitious, I live with a black cat.

5) My dream vacation is to visit Australia & New Zealand (although, I’ll pass on the vegamite).

6) If I wasn’t in radio, I’d be a TV weatherman (that looks like Mr. Bean).

7) One year at the Delhi Skirt Game, I ran to first base in HIGH HEELS!

8) I met my wife Sahara through a contest on WGRR. It was around Valentine’s Day 1995 and the program director came up with the idea to have “A Date With Rockin’ Ron” contest. I didn’t want to do it but the boss insisted. Sahara didn’t win the contest, it was a woman named Robin from Montgomery (we called her “Rockin’ Robin”). Sahara called the next day asking if they found me a date. She told me she couldn’t get through on the phone during the contest. We starting talking, met a few days later and now we have a mortgage, a son…

9) George Clooney sat a few seats behind me in Introduction To Mass Media class at NKU during our freshman year. We never spoke but he did doodle a caricature of me that I have hanging in my office at home (thankfully he signed it or no one would believe me).

10) I hope to be a motivational speaker one day.